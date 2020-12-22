Sparta Rotterdam defeated FC Twente 2-0 in Enschede to move up to ninth in the Eredivisie table.
Both sides can look back on a decent start to the campaign with FC Twente sitting sixth before the game, while Sparta have distanced themselves from the drop zone after a difficult start.
After a scrappy start to the game, Sparta opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time with Mario Engels fortunately finding the net from a Sven Mijnans free-kick.
In the 67th minute, Deroy Duarte curled a wonderful effort over Joel Drommel to seal the victory for the visitors.
FC Twente had an off-day in front of goal and end the year with a defeat which leaves them sixth. Sparta climbs up to ninth.
For the first time in 23 years, Sparta has now won two Eredivisie away games in a row.