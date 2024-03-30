Sparta Rotterdam moved back into the top half of the Eredivisie with a simple 4-0 win over Fortuna Sittard.
Both sides went into the game hoping for a win to boost their chances of a spot in the European playoff spots.
Sparta were on top from the start and after half an hour they had the lead with Arno Verschueren heading in a corner kick. Tobias Lauritsen then doubled the lead before the hour with a close range finish.
Lauritsen then took advantage of a poor clearance to make it 3-0 for Sparta and before the end, Camiel Neghli ended a swift counter by netting the fourth.
Sparta now climbs above Fortuna Sittard and into 9th.