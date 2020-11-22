Ruud Brood’s first game in charge of ADO Den Haag was one to forget as his new side were hammered 6-0 by Sparta Rotterdam.
After the sacking of Aleksandar Rankovic, Brood was handed the reigns at ADO Den Haag and made changes for the visit to Sparta Rotterdam, including a first start for Ravel Morisson.
Sparta struggled to break down ADO Den Haag until the 43rd minute when Lennart Thy was given to much space in the box to fire the hosts in front.
Morisson was replaced at the break by David Philip and ADO went looking for an equaliser. However, that proved fatal as Sparta Rotterdam found space and netted three goals in the space of six minutes.
Firstly, Sven Mijnans headed in before Abdou Harroui made it 3-0 after being found by Bryan Smeets. Thy quickly added the fourth with a strike into the far corner.
Before the end it got worse for the visitors as Mario Engels came off the bench to net twice and make it 6-0 at the end.
A terrible start for Brood, with ADO Den Haag now 16th, while Sparta rises to 10th.