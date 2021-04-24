VVV-Venlo are in trouble at the bottom of the table after another defeat on Saturday. Sparta Rotterdam saw off the visitors 2-0 at Het Kasteel.
Willem II’s victory on Friday increased the pressure on VVV, who went into the clash against Sparta on a 10 game losing streak and three points from safety in 16th. VVV were also without top scorer Georgios Giakoumakis.
Sparta, who welcomed fans back into their stadium, were the better side and they had the lead in the 41st minute when Laros Duarte found the net with a diverted strike.
Bryan Smeets then sealed the win for the hosts in the 67th minute and the three points mean that Sparta are now officially safe from relegation.
However, VVV are in big trouble and they could move to 17th if Emmen earn at least a point on Sunday.