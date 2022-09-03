Sparta Rotterdam made it two wins in two with a comfortable 4-0 victory against Volendam.
Nick Olij has been an excellent signing for the Rotterdam side and the goalkeeper starred in the early stages on Saturday. He made good saves to deny Robert Mühren and Henk Veerman before he set up the opening goal in the 14th minute with a swift kick out to Vito Van Crooij who provided the finish to put Sparta 1-0 up.
Volendam then had good chances to equalise before the break but Muhren and Veerman could not find the net. Carel Eiting also went close as Sparta clung on to their lead.
After the break, Sparta killed the game as Tobias Lauritsen headed in to make it 2-0 after 68 minutes. Four minutes later, the forward added the third before Sven Mijnans completed the rout after good work by Koki Saito.
Sparta are now up to seventh while Volendam are in 14th.