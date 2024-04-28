Sparta Rotterdam defeated Volendam 1-0 on Sunday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Volendam went into the game needing a result to keep their chances of survival alive and they managed to keep the hosts out in the opening half. They even came close to netting through Vivaldo.
In the second half, Sparta pushed for the opener and it finally came in the 75th minute. After good work by Djevencio van der Kust, striker Tobias Lauritsen got the winner.
Sparta Rotterdam are in 8th with the win, while Volendam are six points adrift with only three games left. It is almost certain now that they will be heading down.