Sparta Rotterdam has confirmed the signing of Utrecht striker Adrian Dalmau.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Spaniard makes the move to Rotterdam on a deal until the end of the season, but there is an option to extend the contract by another year.
Sparta technical director Gerard Nijkamp said, “We are pleased to present a reinforcement before the start of the transfer period. Adrián has proven himself in the Eredivisie, is match fit, and can immediately join our first team after the turn of the year. Henk Fraser was also very charmed by Dalmau and he had the player high on his wish list. He is a player we think of that he can certainly help us achieve our goal.”
Sparta are currently sitting 16th in the Eredivisie and have struggled to score goals. The club is hoping that Dalmau can help steer them away from the drop zone.
Dalmau joined Utrecht from Heracles Almelo in 2018, but only scored 8 times in 38 games for the club.