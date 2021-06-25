Sparta Rotterdam have completed the signing of VVV-Venlo forward Vito van Crooy on a deal until 2024.
The 25-year-old was relegated with VVV-Venlo last season but will remain in the Eredivisie with Sparta Rotterdam, who have paid an undisclosed fee to sign the forward.
Sparta technical director Henk van Stee told the club’s website, “Vito has been on our minds for a long time. As far as we are concerned, he is a player who suits Sparta well, especially with his match attitude. Everyone knows that he can also be an added value with his kicking technique and in the past he was also a successful partnership with Lennart Thy.”
Van Crooy has now joined his third Eredivisie club having also represented PEC Zwolle.