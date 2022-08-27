Sparta Rotterdam defeated Go Ahead Eagles 1-0 in Deventer on Saturday to seal their first three points of the campaign.
Both sides went into the game without a win but it was Sparta that began brightly and they had the lead after 15 minutes. Joshua Kitolano had an effort cleared from the line but Tobias Lauritsen was on hand to net the rebound.
Nick Olij was then the busiest goalkeeper as Go Ahead Eagles went in search for an equaliser. Early in the second half, Olij saved well from Isac Lidberg and Bas Kuipers.
After 57 minutes, the hosts were reduced to ten men when Rashaan Fernandes stupidly headbutted Sparta defender Shurandy Sambo.
The best chances before the end fell to Sparta and Lauritsen, who had two efforts well saved and another taken off the line. Sparta did not need a second goal as they held on to take the three points.
Sparta are now on four points, while Go Ahead Eagles remain without a point.