Vito van Crooij scored a 94th minute equaliser to earn Sparta Rotterdam a 1-1 draw against AZ Alkmaar.
Maurice Steijn was in charge of Sparta for the first time after he replaced Henk Fraser, who quit the club last weekend. He went for an attacking line-up but AZ Alkmaar were the better side in the first half.
Maduka Okoye kept his side in the game with a number of saves, while Zakaria Aboukhlal wasted a big chance after being set up by Owen Wijndal.
Three minutes into the second half, AZ Alkmaar had the lead when Vangelis Pavlidis was played in on goal and the Greek forward kept his cool to slot the ball past Okoye.
Both sides were then guilty of missing chances before Vito van Crooij made it 1-1 in the 94th minute with a lovely free-kick.
A precious point for Sparta Rotterdam as they look to avoid the drop. They are now 17th and two points from safety. AZ Alkmaar are fifth.