Shurandy Sambo struck in stoppage time as Sparta Rotterdam took a 3-3 draw away from FC Twente.
Sparta Rotterdam went into the game with five wins in their last six games and in fifth position while Twente were a point behind them.
After 22 minutes, FC Twente had the lead as Vaclav Cerny found Joshua Brenet with a cross and the right-back made no mistake with his finish.
Tobias Lauritsen headed in an equaliser for the visitors after 32 minutes and the striker then gave his side the lead before the break. A corner caused a messy situation in the Twente box and Lauritsen pounced.
Dirk Abels, unfortunately, netted an own goal after an hour to make it 2-2 before Vaclav Cerny quickly fired Twente in front.
In stoppage time, Lars Unnerstall denied Vito van Crooij but the follow up from Sambo beat him to earn Sparta a point. Sambo was then shown a second yellow card for his celebration.
Sparta remains in charge of fifth spot while Twente are sixth.