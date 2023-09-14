Toulouse has confirmed the return of Stijn Spierings on a loan deal from RC Lens.

The midfielder left Toulouse on a free transfer at the end of last season and decided to join RC Lens, despite interest from PSV Eindhoven.

However, the move to RC Lens has not been a success and he was left out of the club’s Champions League squad earlier in the week.

The 27-year-old has now rejoined Toulouse on a loan deal until the end of the season. The French league allows this type of transfer to go ahead despite the window being closed.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (13575 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter