Ronald Koeman has been sacked by Barcelona after their 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday evening.
Koeman’s job has been under threat for months and on Wednesday, Barcelona’s 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano was the final straw for the club’s board. Barcelona announced on Wednesday evening that Koeman had been sacked after an emergency meeting.
Koeman left his position with the Netherlands in August 2020 to take on his dream role but he has not been able to bring any success to the Catalan giants. In the summer, Koeman was set to be sacked by Joan Laporta but after a replacement was not found, the Dutchman remained.
The 58-year-old leaves the club sitting in ninth spot in La Liga. The squad that contains Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, and Luuk de Jong will now be awaiting a new head coach.