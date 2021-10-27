Alvarez extends Ajax deal Edson Alvarez has extended his contract with Ajax until 2025. Follow ...

Newcastle willing to offer Ten... According to reports in England, Ajax head coach Erik ten ...

De Boer: Ajax among top five t... Frank de Boer believes Ajax is currently among the top ...

Groningen get much needed vict... Groningen finally found their second win of the season on ...

Ajax gets revenge against PSV ... Ajax has their revenge for the painful defeat in the ...

Go Ahead Eagles stun Vitesse Go Ahead Eagles netted a 91st-minute winner as they came ...

Feyenoord battle to victory ov... Feyenoord did not have it easy on Sunday and were ...