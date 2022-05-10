According to De Telegraaf, Bayern Munich tried to hijack Sporting Portugal’s move for Dutch defender Jeremiah St Juste.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
De Telegraaf is reporting that St Juste would undergo his medical on Tuesday before sealing his move from Mainz to Portugal.
Bayern Munich were reportedly hoping to hijack the deal in recent days, but St Juste will now play his football in Lisbon. The 25-year-old will sign a four-year deal with Sporting Portugal paying around €10 million to Mainz.
St Juste has been convinced by the promise of a key role in Portugal and will get the chance to play Champions League football next season.
The move will benefit Heerenveen and Feyenoord, who will receive a part of the transfer fee.