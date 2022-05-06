According to Algemeen Dagblad, Jeremiah St Juste will join Sporting Portugal from Mainz 05 this summer.
The centre-back has spent most of the season out injured, but he has still managed to convince Sporting Portugal to make a move for the Dutchman.
AD is reporting that the deal is complete and St Juste will join the Portuguese side after they agreed a deal of at least €10 million with Mainz 05. That can rise to €12 million with bonuses.
The move will be good news for Heerenveen and Feyenoord, who will receive a cut of the transfer fee.
The 25-year-old joined Mainz in 2019 and has since made 69 appearances for the club. He has only managed eight appearances this season.