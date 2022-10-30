Sem Steijn scored twice as FC Twente defeated RKC Waalwijk 3-0.
Ricky van Wolfswinkel had an early goal ruled out before Steijn made it 1-0 in the 34th minute. The midfielder tapped in after good work by Vaclav Cerny.
Steijn then added a second just before the break as he finished a pass from Gijs Smal strongly.
RKC put more pressure on after the break and Zakaria Bakkali missed a good chance to make it 2-1. In the 89th minute, Van Wolfswinkel took away any doubt as he netted a rebound to make it 3-0 at the end.
Twente sits fourth with the win and RKC is in 9th.