Sem Steijn scored the only goal as FC Twente defeated Vitesse Arnhem 1-0 on Wednesday evening.
Vitesse went into the game on the back of four straight defeats and early on they lost striker Fode Fofana to what looked like a serious knee injury.
In the 39th minute, Twente took the lead as Sem Steijn finished off a swift attack that featured Michel Vlap and Daan Rots.
Just before the break, Vitesse thought they had equalised when Saïd Hamulić got through on goal and rounded Lars Unnerstall before netting. However, VAR intervened and the goal was disallowed for offside.
The second half was a poor affair with neither side showing much quality going forward. Twente only needed one goal to seal the win which moved them to 3rd in the table. Vitesse have now lost five on the bounce and sit 15th.