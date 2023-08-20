Sem Steijn continued his fine start to the season as FC Twente defeated PEC Zwolle 3-1.
The hosts will take on Fenerbahce in the Conference League in the week, but first was a clash with newly promoted PEC Zwolle.
After 15 minutes, Twente had the lead with Daan Rots playing the ball to Michal Sadilek and his shot was deflected into the net. PEC Zwolle was awarded a penalty in the 30th minute after a foul on Younes Namli and Ferdy Druijf made it 1-1.
Manfred Ugalde and Ricky van Wolfswinkel had chances to restore Twente’s lead but could not find the net, while Druijf shot wildly off target from a good position.
Twente increased the pressure and fifteen minutes before the end, Sem Steijn got the ball at his feet and the midfielder made no mistake with his finish. In stoppage time, a third was added as Michel Vlap’s free-kick ended up in the net via the post and goalkeeper Jasper Schendelaar.
Twente will now turn their attention to the clash with Fenerbahce on Thursday but injuries to Steijn and Joshua Brenet will be a concern. PEC Zwolle start the season with two defeats.