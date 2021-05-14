The provisional Netherlands U21 squad for the upcoming European championship quarter-final against France has been named.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Erwin van de Looi’s side face France on the 31st of May in the quarter-finals of the European Championships.
The head coach has named a talented 31-man squad that contains Mohamed Ihattaren, Noa Lang, Brian Brobbey and Justin Kluivert. The biggest surprise is the inclusion of Calvin Stengs, who is dropped from the Netherlands full squad after a dip in form.
Van de Looi will name his final squad in the coming weeks.