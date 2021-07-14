Ligue 1 side OGC Nice have confirmed the signing of AZ Alkmaar winger Calvin Stengs on a five-year deal.
The Ligue 1 side have reportedly paid €15 million to sign the Netherlands international, who has signed a deal until the summer of 2026.
Stengs came through the AZ Alkmaar academy and made 113 appearances for the club, scoring 24 times and adding 24 assists.
After a poor end to the last campaign, Stengs was dropped from the Netherlands squad ahead of the European Championships and admitted a move may be needed to get his form back. He now has his first adventure abroad with OGC Nice, who finished ninth in Ligue 1 last season.