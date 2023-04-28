Calvin Stengs feels he is getting back to his best at Royal Antwerp and believes in a recall to the Netherlands squad.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Stengs is currently on loan at Royal Antwerp from OGC Nice and has netted three times and provided six assists in 32 appearances.
Speaking to Algameen Dagblad, Stengs said he is enjoying his time in Belgium under Mark van Bommel, “Mark is a nice man to work with. I haven’t always played well here either, but he lets me stand and gives me confidence.”
Stengs is enjoying playing in a midfield role, “I do feel that actions are working again as before and that I am important. Especially now that I can set the lines from midfield. It goes back on autopilot. I don’t have to think so much anymore.”
This weekend, Stengs has a chance to win a first trophy in the Belgian cup final, “I have never won a prize myself and lost three cup finals, two with AZ and one with Nice, so let it happen on Sunday. Yes, I feel like the old Calvin Stengs again, so hopefully I can be important.”
Ronald Koeman handed Stengs his Netherlands debut and he is not ruling out an Oranje return, “I made my debut in 2019 under Ronald Koeman, so he knows me. But I just have to perform and then it will come again.”