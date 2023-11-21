Calvin Stengs hit a hattrick as the Netherlands defeated Gibraltar 6-0 in their final Euro 2024 qualifier.
Ronald Koeman made a number of changes as expected with Jordan Teze, Mats Wieffer, Teun Koopmeiners, Joey Veerman, Donyell Malen and Calvin Stengs all starting. Koeman decided to switch to a 4-3-3.
The opening goal came after nine minutes with Veerman finding space in the box before setting up Stengs for a first-time finish into the box.
Wieffer missed a good chance in the 20th minute but he quickly made up for that with a header from a corner making it 2-0. Koopmeiners then made it 3-0 at the break with a close-range finish.
Koeman brought on Jorrel Hato and Thijs Dallinga for their debuts at the break, while Tijjani Reijnders also entered the pitch. Virgil van Dijk, Veerman and Wout Weghorst went off.
After a nine one-two with Malen, Stengs made it 4-0 and the Feyenoord midfielder completed his hattrick before the hour with a high finish from inside the box. Cody Gakpo then came on and added a sixth with a cross that evaded everyone and ended in the net.
There was no further goals and the Netherlands end their year and the Euro qualifiers with a simple win. Next up will be pre-Euro 2024 friendlies in March.