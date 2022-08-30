Calvin Stengs has departed OGC Nice to join Royal Antwerp on a season-long loan deal.
On Tuesday morning, Stengs was linked with both Royal Antwerp and PSV Eindhoven, but it quickly became clear that the winger was heading for Belgium.
The 23-year-old swapped AZ Alkmaar for OGC Nice last summer in a €15 million move, but he struggled to make his mark in France. Stengs has now joined Royal Antwerp in a bid to regain his place in the Netherlands squad.
Stengs will be coached by Mark van Bommel and be a teamate of Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Vincent Janssen. Stengs and Janssen will know each other well from their time at AZ.