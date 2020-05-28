AZ Alkmaar stars Calvin Stengs and Myron Boadu have spoken with Fox Sports about making their Netherlands debut’s.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The AZ duo made a big impact during the shortened Eredivisie campaign and that led to them both making their Netherlands debuts in the 5-0 win over Estonia in November.
Asked about the first-call up, Stengs said, “That is the highlight of my early career. That was a childhood dream. I had never dreamed that it came true for me at the age of fifteen or sixteen. Five years later I am playing for fifty thousand men in my packed ArenA. That feeling could not be better.”
Boadu added, “It was fantastic. Educational, a nice group. Everyone is good with each other. The ‘big’ boys are very nice, very social. They wanted to help me with many things. That was nice to see.”
Nice to read the positive comments from Myron and Calvin.
Humility and great attitudes look good on top athletes,