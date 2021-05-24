Calvin Stengs believes a move away from AZ Alkmaar this summer may be best for his development.
The 22-year-old spoke with Algemeen Dagblad as he met up with the Netherlands U21 squad on Monday.
The winger had been hoping to go to the European Championships with Oranje this summer, but he was not selected by Frank de Boer.
Stengs said, “I didn’t play much for the Oranje, but in the games I played, I showed what I can do. Based on that, I assumed that I could be there. There could be doubts because of the games I played at AZ afterwards. In the end it went the wrong way. “
The forward admits he has been inconsistent, “I don’t think I went along because of my inconsistency,” Stengs continues. “I have played good matches, for example in the Europa League against Real Sociedad, but also less so. I try to get a ten in every game, but maybe I should find more balance in the risky things that I do. Even though I think it is correct. that I shouldn’t take those things out of my game, because otherwise I won’t be of any use to you. “
Stengs will not rule out a transfer this summer as he believes it may aid his development, “I’m going to watch after the European Championship. I don’t just say ‘no’ to anything. I certainly don’t have to leave AZ. I am good here. But I know everyone. Everything is easy. It is served to me. It is different abroad. Maybe it can help me in my development if I take that step. Physically, but also as a person, when I enter a new environment.”