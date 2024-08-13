Calvin Stengs will not depart Feyenoord for MLS side Charlotte FC.
Feyenoord accepted an €8 million offer from the American side and Stengs underwent a medical in London on Monday.
However, speaking to De Telegraaf, Stengs confirmed he had pulled out of the move, “I increasingly realized how good I have it at Feyenoord and I want to stay there. I will return to Feyenoord and will give everything for the club, my fellow players and the fans.”
De Telegraaf added that Charlotte FC contacted Feyenoord after the medical to try and renegotiate terms. This made Stengs doubt the move even further and led to him pulling out.
The 25-year-old will now return to Feyenoord and will be available for selection this weekend.