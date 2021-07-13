According to De Telegraaf, AZ Alkmaar winger Calvin Stengs has arrived in France for talks with OGC Nice.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
OGC Nice have been linked with a move for the winger in recent weeks but the deal now seems a matter of time with Stengs arriving in France for talks on Tuesday.
De Telegraaf reports that OGC Nice has not yet agreed a fee with AZ but a deal for around €10 million is being negotiated at the moment.
The 22-year-old, who has a contract until 2023, has made 78 Eredivisie appearances for AZ, scoring 15 times and adding 17 assists.
AZ look set for an exodus this summer with Myron Boadu being heavily linked with AS Monaco, while Teun Koopmeiners and Owen Wijndal are also expected to depart.