According to De Telegraaf, there is still hope that Virgil van Dijk can play for the Netherlands at this summer’s European Championships.
Van Dijk is currently out with a knee injury and last week, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp stated that the centre-back is almost certain to miss the European Championships this summer.
However, De Telegraaf is reporting that Van Dijk is not ready to rule out the Euro’s at the moment and will only make a decision later in the season.
The newspaper’s journalist Valentijn Driessen added that there is increasing reports that Van Dijk is recovering faster than expected. He also believes Jurgen Klopp is playing a strategy by ruling Van Dijk out, “It is naive to think that Klopp is not pursuing a strategy about Van Dijk’s return. Liverpool has gone downhill since his injury. As a trainer and employer he is horrified at the thought that Van Dijk will no longer play a minute for Liverpool, but will then be called up for the European Championship and force himself at Oranje with all the health risks that entails.”
Frank de Boer will leave it until the last minute to make a decision on his captain.