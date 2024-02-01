Stoke City has announced the signing of Vitesse Arnhem winger Million Manhoef for €4 million.

The 22-year-old has been linked with several clubs this month but it was Stoke City, who triumphed for the signature of Manhoef.

Vitesse earns €4 million for their winger, who is the club’s joint top scorer this season with four goals. He joins a club currently sitting 19th in the Championship.

Vitesse have already signed Paxten Aaronson on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt, while Mexx Meerdink was signed from AZ Alkmaar on Wednesday.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (14047 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter