Go Ahead Eagles striker Milan Smit has completed his move to English Championship side Stoke City.
- Follow Football-Oranje on x
The deal is an initial loan to the Championship side but there is a mandatory purchase option. Go Ahead could apparently cancel the loan but that would mean missing out on €5.5 million.
It is a record amount for Go Ahead Eagles, who signed Smit from Cambuur in the summer of 2024 for under €1 million.
Smit scored ten goals in 28 appearances for Go Ahead Eagles this season so far, including three in the Europa League.
Go Ahead Eagles are reportedly looking to sign De Graafschap striker Bauke Boersma as a replacement but they face tough competition from KV Mechelen in Belgium.