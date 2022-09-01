Jorgen Strand Larsen has been granted his wish and he has departed Groningen on transfer deadline day for Celta Vigo.
Groningen had blocked offers from Spain and English side Middlesbrough throughout the summer, much to the annoyance of Strand Larsen.
However, the forward has got his wish and he has completed a move to Celta Vigo, who will pay €11 million and extra through bonuses for the 22-year-old. He becomes the record sale for Groningen.
Strand Larsen played 71 times for Groningen in two years and manged to find the net 27 times.