Strasbourg has announced the signing of Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha from Sturm Graz.
After a strong season for Sturm Graz, Emegha was linked with a move to AC Milan, Red Bull Salzburg and Tottenham Hotspur.
However, Emegha has signed a five-year deal in France with Strasbourg, who have reportedly paid around €15 million for the 20-year-old.
Emegha came through at Sparta Rotterdam but ended up at Sturm Graz via Royal Antwerp. In Austria, Emegha scored nine league goals and helped the club win the Austrian cup.
Strasbourg were recently taken over by the group that owns Chelsea and they have Patrick Viera as head coach.