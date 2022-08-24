Genoa have confirmed the signing of Kevin Strootman on loan from Olympique Marseille.
The 32-year-old had no future at Olympique Marseille and he will spend the season in Serie B with Genoa, who were relegated last season.
It is the second spell at the club for Strootman, who spent six months on loan at the club in 2021. Last season, the midfielder spent time on loan with Cagliari.
The former Utrecht, PSV Eindhoven and AS Roma midfielder has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, with a knee problem restricting him to only eleven appearances for Cagliari last season.
Strootman has been given a hero’s welcome back at Genoa, though, and will look to help the club return to the top flight.