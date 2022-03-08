Struggling Willem II has sacked Fred Grim as head coach and also suspended technical director Joris Mathijsen.

Grim has been head coach of the Tilburg side since the summer and got off to a good start but that faded quickly and the club are now sitting 15th and two points off the bottom three.

The 0-0 draw with Heerenveen has been the final straw for the Willem II board and Grim was sacked on Monday morning.

Grim told the Willem II website, “It is a great shame that my short period with Willem II is coming to an end. I have been able to work well here together with my colleagues, but for several reasons we are not where we want to be after 25 games. It is a great pity that the good cooperation with the people I worked with on a daily basis has now come to an end.”

Technical director Joris Mathijsen has also been suspended with the 41-year-old also deemed to be at fault for the club’s poor season. General director Martin van Geel will stay on and will help Willem II in the search for a new coach. 




