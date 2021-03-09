Pascal Struijk has declined an invite from the Netherlands U21’s as he wants to take more time to decide his international future.
Struijk is Dutch but was born in Belgium, so Roberto Martinez showed interest in calling him up to the Red Devils squad. However, he seemed to admit defeat last week by claiming, “It seems that his heart is there (with Netherlands)”
Erwin van de Looi wanted to include Struijk in his provisional Netherlands U21 squad for the upcoming European Championships. However, the Leeds United defender has declined the invite.
His agent, Tim Vrouwe, has told De Telegraaf, “This is not easy for various reasons. He is absolutely flattered by the invitation of the Jong Oranje. But if he takes action for this, he can no longer play for Belgium. The first team of one of these superpowers is the main goal for Pascal.”
Struijk is still trying to get a Belgian passport, “And only then can he really make a final choice,” says Vrouwe.