Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez believes Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk has set his sights on representing the Netherlands.
In recent weeks, Struijk’s international future has been up for debate with the defender born in Belgium, but spending most of his life in the Netherlands. He represented Oranje at youth level.
However, speaking to La Dernière Heure, Belgium boss Roberto Martinez confirmed that he has spoken with Struijk and the 21-year-old appears to prefer Netherlands.
Martinez said, “It seems that his heart lies with the Netherlands. We have to respect that, even if his profile is interesting. I don’t want to start a war between different federations. So he will not be in my selection. But that does not mean that the file is completely closed.”
It remains to be seen whether Struijk will be named in the Netherlands U21 squad which will be announced next week for the European Championships. It is unlikely that Frank de Boer will pick the defender for his Oranje squad at the moment.