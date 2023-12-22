Edward Sturing will remain head coach of Vitesse Arnhem until the end of the season.
Following the departure of Phillip Cocu, Sturing stepped in as interim head coach until the winter break.
The board has expressed their confidence in Sturing who has overseen two wins since taking charge and the 60-year-old has now agreed to stay on until the end of the season.
Sturing along with his assistants Nicky Hofs and Tim Cornelisse have all signed deals until the summer. The hope is they will be able to steer Vitesse off the bottom of the Eredivisie and to safety.