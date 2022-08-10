According to Sky Germany, VFB Stuttgart is interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee.
The striker’s future in Munich is unclear with clubs from England reportedly interested in the Netherlands U21 international, who was loaned to Anderlecht last season.
According to Sky Germany, VFB Stuttgart has contacted Bayern Munich to express their interest in the forward, who is valued at €20 million.
Stuttgart sees Zirkzee as a suitable successor to Sasa Kalajdzic, who is being linked with a number of clubs. A swap deal is not being discussed because Bayern Munich is not one of the clubs interested in Kalajdzic.
Bayern Munich would reportedly want a buy back option in any deal for Zirkzee in case he develops rapidly. The forward netted 13 goals in 29 league games for Anderlecht last season.