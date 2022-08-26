Young winger Ibrahim Cissoko came off the bench to score an 89th-minute goal which earned NEC Nijmegen a 1-1 draw against Groningen.
NEC are short of a striker and the need for a finisher was obvious in the first-half as the hosts created chances without finding the net. At the other end, Jasper Cillessen had to make a good save to deny Paulos Abraham.
Jorgen Strand Larsen came close for Groningen early in the second half and the visitors eventually took the lead in the 75th minute. Laros Duarte curled an excellent free-kick past Cillessen.
Ibrahim Cissoko then came off the bench and the young winger needed just nine minutes to find the equaliser after being set up by Oussama Tannane.
The point means NEC are 9th while Groningen are one spot above them.