Heerenveen too strong for mana... Heerenveen kept up their strong start to the season with ...

Feyenoord ease to victory over... Feyenoord was too strong for Emmen on Saturday with Santiago ...

Vitesse fight back for a point... Vitesse Arnhem has earned their first point of the season ...

Sparta seals first win of the ... Sparta Rotterdam defeated Go Ahead Eagles 1-0 in Deventer on ...

PSV working on El Ghazi arriva... According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven are looking to sign ...

Ajax to loan Unuvar to Trabzon... Ajax talent Naci Unuvar will spend the season on loan ...

Substitute earns NEC a point a... Young winger Ibrahim Cissoko came off the bench to score ...