Ajax came from behind to record a 3-2 victory over Fortuna Sittard on Saturday afternoon.
Alfred Schreuder started with Remko Pasveer in goal, while Perr Schuurs replaced the suspended Edson Alvarez. Burak Yilmaz started on the bench for Fortuna.
The hosts took the lead after only six minutes with Paul Gladon latching onto a fine pass from Arianit Ferati before firing past Remko Pasveer.
Ajax struggled to get a grip on the game and they went into the break behind. Schreuder intervened by bringing on Brian Brobbey and Davy Klaassen for Schuurs and Steven Berghuis.
Within three minutes it was 1-1 as Kenneth Taylor netted, but Davy Klaassen was claiming that he had helped the ball over the line. Shortly afterwards, Devyne Rensch combined with Brobbey before firing Ajax in front. Brobbey seemed to be offside in the build-up but the goal stood after being looked at by VAR.
Brobbey then made it 3-1 with a goal that was once again looked at by VAR but the striker was deemed to be just onside.
Fortuna turned to Yilmaz and the Turkish international marked his debut with an excellent goal. The forward found the net with a wonderful free-kick to make it 3-2 in the 87th minute. There was to be no equaliser for the hosts and Ajax start the season with a victory.