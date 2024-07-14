Southampton has confirmed the signing of AZ Alkmaar right-back Yuki Sugawara on a four-year deal.
The Premier League side have agreed to pay €7 million to sign the 24-year-old, who has signed a contract until the summer of 2028.
Sugawara has been a regular for AZ since joining the club five years ago from Nagoya Grampus, making 198 appearances for the club. He scored 14 times and assisted 29 goals. He is also now a full Japanese international.
AZ have already signed Seiya Maikuma as his replacement.