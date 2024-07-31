Crysencio Summerville appears on his way to the Premier League after agreeing personal terms with West Ham United.
The winger had an excellent season in the Championship for Leeds United but the club failed in their bid to return to the Premier League.
Summerville is now set to leave the club this summer and according to Fabrizio Romano, he is on his way to London. On X, Romano revealed that Summerville and West Ham have agreed on personal terms.
West Ham United and Leeds United are now in negotiations over a transfer fee. The BBC is also reporting that an agreement between the clubs is close.
The 22-year-old came through the Feyenoord academy but joined Leeds United in 2020. Last season, he scored 21 goals for the club.