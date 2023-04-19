Crysencio Summerville is aiming to improve his performances for Leeds United to earn his spot in the Netherlands squad.
The 21-year-old has been a regular for Leeds this season and there has been a call from Feyenoord legend Willem van Hanegem for the young winger to be called into the Oranje squad.
Speaking to Algameen Dagblad, Summerville said, “That Van Hanegem says that makes me proud. But it’s not up to me.
“Of course it’s up to me. I determine my own future. If I perform at Leeds, it will fall into place once, that’s how it works. The big Oranje, that’s a dream.”
Summerville is working hard for his goal which is to entertain, “When I signed for Leeds I said to my dad ‘I’m going to be a player for those who want to come to the stadium’. I’m not there yet, certainly not. But maybe on my way.”