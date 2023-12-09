Crysencio Summerville was on the scoresheet once again as Leeds United defeated Blackburn Rovers 2-0 on Saturday.
Summerville and fellow Dutchman Joel Piroe have been in good form so far for Leeds as they look to make an immediate return to the Premier League.
On Saturday, Summerville sealed the 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers with his ninth goal of the season so far. The 22-year-old also has six assists to his name which will put Summerville in the view of a number of top clubs around Europe coming up to January.
The win means Leeds United are third in the Championship but still eight points behind second placed Ipswich Town.