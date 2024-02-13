Crysencio Summerville scored and assisted as Leeds United won 4-0 at Swansea City.
After scoring a double at the weekend, Summerville continued his excellent form by netting the opener against Swansea City after eight minutes.
Fellow Dutchman Joel Piroe quickly added a second against his former club before Wilfried Gnonto made it 3-0 before the break.
In the second half, Summerville set up Gnonto for a fourth before the Dutchman was given a rest along with Piroe.
Summerville now has 16 goals and nine assists this season and he will be hoping that Ronald Koeman is watching as he moves Leeds closer to the top two and promotion to the Premier League.