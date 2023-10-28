Crysencio Summerville put in an excellent performance to lead Leeds United to a 4-1 victory over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 21-year-old winger has been in good form in the Championship so far but on Saturday lunchtime he was unstoppable.
After ten minutes, Summerville set up Daniel James to make it 1-0 before the Dutchman doubled the lead after half an hour. Fellow Dutchman Joel Piroe assisted him.
Summerville then set up James again for the third before scoring a fourth just before the break.
Leeds took their foot off the gas in the second half and Summerville was taken off to a standing ovation before the visitors pulled back a consolation.
Summerville now has six goals and four assists in the Championship this season.