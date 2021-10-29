Crysencio Summerville has revealed that a lack of a plan for his future was why he decided to leave Feyenoord to join Leeds United.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
In September 2020, Summerville departed Feyenoord for Leeds United and he has now played six times for the club’s first team this season.
Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, Summerville revealed that he decided on the move to England due to a lack of a plan at Feyenoord.
He said “I knew that I had strong competition with Luis Sinisterra, Steven Berghuis and Luciano Narsingh in the hunt for a starting place.
“So, of course, I didn’t demand playing time, you just can’t keep out Berghuis.
“I was hoping for a plan, a clear idea from the club to quickly bring me to a higher level at Feyenoord. If that all happened, I would have signed up.”