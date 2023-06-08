According to BILD, Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is on Borussia Dortmund’s wishlist this summer.
With Jude Bellingham set to join Real Madrid for over €100 million, Borussia Dortmund are formulating plans of what to do with the funds. Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez has previously been linked.
Now, BILD is reporting that Crysencio Summerville could be brought in to add to the Dortmund attack that already features Donyell Malen.
Dortmund have watched Summerville in action for Leeds and have been impressed despite their relegation to the Championship. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Iván Fresnada (Real Valladolid) and Matija Popovic (Partizan Belgrade) are also mentioned as possible targets.
Summerville made 28 league appearances last season, scoring four times and adding two assists.