Crysencio Summerville has been named the Championship player of the season after an incredible season for Leeds United.
Leeds United are pushing for promotion back to the Premier League and one of the reasons for their strength this season is Summerville.
The former Feyenoord forward has 17 goals and eight assists in the Championship this season with Leeds currently sitting third and two points off the top.
On Sunday evening, Summerville was named the Championship player of the season and the 22-year-old was also named in the team of the year.
The Dutchman’s stock has risen this season and there are a number of clubs being linked with a move in the summer, should Leeds fail to return to the Premier League.