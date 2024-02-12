Crysencio Summerville is showing excellent form for Leeds United this season and could he be part of the Netherlands squad next month?
It is getting closer and closer to the time that Ronald Koeman needs to name his Euro 2024 Netherlands squad and next month is his final chance to experiment. The Netherlands will face Scotland and Germany in two final friendlies before the summer’s tournament.
Koeman could decide to take a look at some players that have previously not been called such as Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna. However, another attacker in excellent form is Crysencio Summerville, who could make an impact on the Oranje wings.
Summerville has eight assists and has scored 15 goals this season for Leeds United, including a double at the weekend in a win over Rotherham United. He showed his confidence with a cheeky Panenka penalty.
The 22-year-old is direct, rapidly quick, has plenty of tricks, and is a type of player that the Netherlands lacks at the moment, especially with Noa Lang being out through injury, while Steven Bergwijn is also struggling with fitness.
Should Koeman look to return to a 4-3-3 that leaves his wing options on the left being Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, and possibly Donyell Malen or Xavi Simons. So why should Koeman not give a chance to Summerville, who has shown real growth this season and is more direct than the other options?
He may not be the first choice but the Netherlands will need some wildcards in Germany and somebody like Summerville could provide a spark that Oranje needs from the bench.
Some critics would say that Summerville is only performing in the second tier of England but the Championship is a strong league with some tough opponents. The fact that Summerville is excelling shows that he is living up to the potential he showed in the youth team at Feyenoord.
So, would you take Summerville along with the squad in March or is it too early to turn to the winger?